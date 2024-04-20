Cwm LLC Acquires 330,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $109,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,826,000 after acquiring an additional 350,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,680. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

