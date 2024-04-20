Cwm LLC Has $43.63 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 10.13% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $43,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 224,051 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after buying an additional 126,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 381,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.60. 499,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.29. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

