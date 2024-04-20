Cwm LLC Has $49.18 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cwm LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,908 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $49,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

