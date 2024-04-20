Degen (DEGEN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56.99 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degen has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $449.46 million and $56.99 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.03368976 USD and is up 21.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $81,244,831.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

