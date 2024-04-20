DEI Price Tops $0.0196 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $146.00 million and $55.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00130482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008911 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

