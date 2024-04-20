dForce USD Price Hits $0.96 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $29.80 million and approximately $5,472.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00130849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,954,161 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96548407 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,772.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.