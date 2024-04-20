Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRREF traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.39 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

