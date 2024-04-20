Dymension (DYM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $609.58 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $609.58 million and $19.67 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 4.01062061 USD and is up 11.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $31,229,497.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

