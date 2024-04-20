eCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.94 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, eCash has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $29.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,727.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.21 or 0.00785149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00108385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,690,564,048,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,690,617,173,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

