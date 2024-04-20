Electroneum Price Tops $0.0048 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $86.46 million and $999,334.99 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002286 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,244,055 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

