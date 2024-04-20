EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.13% of EnerSys worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in EnerSys by 104.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. 269,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

