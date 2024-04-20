ERC20 Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $688,917.69 and $1,306.43 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 75.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,004.73 or 0.99996735 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00102888 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00012738 USD and is down -99.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $582.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

