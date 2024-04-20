Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $27.89 or 0.00042899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.09 billion and $209.34 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,002.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.13 or 0.00784733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00130270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00190374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00049677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00108448 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,656,036 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

