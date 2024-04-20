Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $2.14 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $318.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00003839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00024525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,557,503 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.