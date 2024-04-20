Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. 360,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

