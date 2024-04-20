First Command Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $184,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

