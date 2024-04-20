First Command Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,363. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

