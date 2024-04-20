First Command Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $46,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. 4,585,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

