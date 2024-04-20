First Command Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

