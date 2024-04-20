First Command Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,300,000 after buying an additional 206,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,433. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

