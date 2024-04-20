First Command Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.