First Command Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFS stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $35.24. 144,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $357.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.