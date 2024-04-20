First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

