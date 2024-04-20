First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

