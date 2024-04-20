Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

