Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 171,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

