Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,274,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400,129 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 917,785 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 602,252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 668,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,182. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

