Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 686 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $79.00. 4,585,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

