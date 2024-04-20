Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

TIP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.78. 1,484,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,519. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

