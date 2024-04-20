Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 207,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,702. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.