Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 990,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

