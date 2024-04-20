Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.75. 2,094,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,499. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $137.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.