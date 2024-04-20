Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $57.57. 1,212,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,142. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

