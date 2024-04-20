Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 3,419,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,168. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

