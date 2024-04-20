Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,301. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

