Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,200.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,389,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 247,763 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 257,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,484. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

