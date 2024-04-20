Grin (GRIN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158,471.13

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $158,471.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,680.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.07 or 0.00794781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00131210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00185705 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00109318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

