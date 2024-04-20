HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million

HI (HI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, HI has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $175,491.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,956.05 or 0.99904840 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00102776 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051444 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $214,470.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

