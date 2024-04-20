holoride (RIDE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,341.53

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $11.34 million and $80,341.53 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.35 or 0.04844344 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00058345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00024056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003849 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,926,890 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01295871 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $74,574.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

