Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.01. 1,595,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

