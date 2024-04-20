Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.55 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $137.77 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00014217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00035854 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,905,888 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

