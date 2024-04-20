ICON Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $243.95 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,341,245 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 990,331,352.193903 with 990,330,446.3771269 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

