Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1388 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

ICLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 90,042 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,341,000.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

