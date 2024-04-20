Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 26th

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:HIYS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Select ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

