Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:IMSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

