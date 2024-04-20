Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after buying an additional 601,515 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.88.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.