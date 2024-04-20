Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,546 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSHD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

