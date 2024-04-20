iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

