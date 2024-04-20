iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

