iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,031,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

